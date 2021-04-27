Watt R. Foster, Jr. Acquires 865 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. bought 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,646.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $$14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.99% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

