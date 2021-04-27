Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

