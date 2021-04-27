Waves Enterprise Hits 24 Hour Volume of $963,475.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.58 million and $963,475.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

