Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for about 7.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Wayfair worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $298,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.14 and its 200 day moving average is $283.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

