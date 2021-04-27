Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 9,257.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WMLLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 410,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,054. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.48.
About Wealth Minerals
