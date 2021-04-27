Wealthlocks (WLT) Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $30,857.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for $49.17 or 0.00089348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

