Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) recently:

4/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAS stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,090. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.52. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

