Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) recently:
- 4/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50.
- 3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
CAS stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,090. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.52. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
