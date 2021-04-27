Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.28

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 24839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.