Welch Group LLC Acquires 220,180 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 205,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 242.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

