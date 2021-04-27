Welch Group LLC Acquires 97,744 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,744 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

