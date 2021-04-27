Welch Group LLC Buys 1,532 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

