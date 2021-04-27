Welch Group LLC Buys 35,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

