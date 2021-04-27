Welch Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

