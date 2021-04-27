Welch Group LLC Has $36.89 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

