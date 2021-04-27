Welch Group LLC Has $38.43 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,744 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

