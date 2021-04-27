Welch Group LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

MCD stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

