Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 366,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 25.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,526,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 216,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 113,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.