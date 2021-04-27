Welch Group LLC Purchases 349,659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

