Welch Group LLC Purchases 35,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

