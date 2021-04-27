Welch Group LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.