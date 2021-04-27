Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

