Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

