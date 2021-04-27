Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.00. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,073. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $574.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.