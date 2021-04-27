Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

