Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.