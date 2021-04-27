Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head-To-Head Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Welltower alerts:

This table compares Welltower and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91%

89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 6.19 $1.23 billion $4.16 18.24 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 1.00 $364.10 million $1.92 1.99

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Welltower and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 12 7 0 2.24 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $63.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.49%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.56, suggesting a potential downside of 32.92%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Summary

Welltower beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.