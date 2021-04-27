WePower Hits One Day Volume of $1.34 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. WePower has a market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded up 16% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066828 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020518 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064694 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00809677 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00096480 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.78 or 0.08042093 BTC.
WePower Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “
Buying and Selling WePower
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.
