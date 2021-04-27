West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading 1.3% Higher

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

