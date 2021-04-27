Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.