Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

