Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.20

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

