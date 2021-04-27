WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 5.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.45% of WestRock worth $62,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WestRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in WestRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 20,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

