Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.88

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 263223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

