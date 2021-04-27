WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,370.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $98.05 million and $346,370.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $17.97 or 0.00032776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

