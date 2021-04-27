Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $1,221,809.78 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WHR stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.36. 481,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,464. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 31.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

