Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells $1,221,809.78 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
WHR stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.36. 481,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,464. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 31.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
