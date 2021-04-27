Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,762 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,148. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $236.12 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

