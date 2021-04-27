White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,207.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,051.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

