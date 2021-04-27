Whiteheart Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $701,066.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $1,741.46 or 0.03166946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

