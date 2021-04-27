WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.