WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WOW opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

