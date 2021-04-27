Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 12,950.0% in April

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 12,950.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 99,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

