William Penn Bancorporation’s Quiet Period To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. William Penn Bancorporation had issued 12,650,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross bought 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $50,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Davis bought 21,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,034.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,653 shares of company stock worth $321,878 over the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

