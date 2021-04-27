Williams Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Williams Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $100.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 18,568.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

