Williams Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.80.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 40,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

