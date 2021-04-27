Williams Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 15,718.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,952,000 after buying an additional 6,427,188 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth $50,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 93.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after acquiring an additional 700,647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4,655.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 675,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,192,000 after acquiring an additional 661,063 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 110.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,137,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597,594 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

