Williams Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

