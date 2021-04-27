Wing (WING) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $43.73 or 0.00079487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00275975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.01055030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.64 or 0.00728247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,056.77 or 1.00078265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,663,581 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,581 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.