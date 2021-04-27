WINkLink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $674.17 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $444.78 million and $674.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00277640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.01052612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00719774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.73 or 0.99802295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

