Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

