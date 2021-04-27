Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 71,426 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

